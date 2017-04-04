Stream Coachella live on YouTube without the dusty sweatfest

New to the Coachella streaming coverage this year is a look inside the underground dance music Yuma tent. While the schedule tool on YouTube will automatically switch the stream when a preselected artist hits the stage, you can also opt-in for browser alerts. You know, just in case you need a secondary reminder. Even if you miss something, there will be on-demand options for highlights from the weekend. If you're into 360-degree livestreams, select performances will feature a special mode that does just that.

In terms of scheduled acts, Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar are the headliners with Dillon Francis, Phantogram, Bon Iver, ScHoolboy Q, Lorde, Future Islands and many more set to perform. You won't be able to watch every single act on YouTube, but the streaming schedule usually does a good job of including most of the popular choices. When the time comes in a couple of weeks, head over to the Coachella YouTube channel to stream live music starting Friday, April 14th through Sunday, April 16th.