Giant murderbots will fight for their countries in August

MegaBots' creation, the Mk. III, is 16-feet tall and weighs 12 tons. The company has steadily worked on it for the past two years, documenting its progress on its YouTube channel. But, it's only been seen in pieces so far. The fully assembled robot will be unveiled in an upcoming video.

There's no word yet on exactly when the big event will take place. MegaBots said that the original duel suffered a significant scheduling delay after the venue fell through, which is why the new location is a secret. Fans will learn more about the robots and their fight in the next few months, and they'll have the chance to see the completed Mk. III in the San Francisco Bay Area in May. Then, they can watch the big fight on MegaBots' and Suidobashi's YouTube and Facebook channels.