Apple's Clips app hits iOS today to make video creation a cinch

Consider one of Clips' most useful features: Live Titles. I loved these auto-captions when Apple first showed them off, but its shortcomings became more apparent the more I used it. Don't get me wrong: It usually nails most of what people on camera say. Funny misinterpretations became less funny the more they happened, though, which detracted a bit from the magic of the experience. You can still jump in and edit those captions when needed; I just wished Siri was a little better at this. (The captions in my example video? They had to be heavily massaged.)

There are other spots where workflow breaks down a little bit. Despite being able to drag clips around a project's timeline, there's no way to drag it into another project. Instead, you have to save that clip to your Camera Roll and then re-add it to the other project. In the process, you'll lose any of your live subtitles. You'll also have to hold down the record button for the full duration to add those clips, which can be tedious. (It allows you record new audio over the track that was already there, which is nice I guess, but sometimes you just want to plop a clip into place.) I get Apple wanted to use that big red button everywhere for consistency, but I sometimes wondered if the designers didn't make things a little obtuse in their search for simplicity.

Some things, however, work just as elegantly as advertised. Adding comic book and black-and-white Prisma-style filters to a clip took a single touch, and the live view was especially helpful as I framed up shots in our office. And as far as I'm concerned, the coolest thing about Clips is still how it tailors music to fit your specific creation. Remember, they're cobbled together on the fly from collection of intros, middle bits and closers. I bounced between a couple options before choosing the jaunty, slightly inappropriate tune for my Clips opus, and it just came together perfectly. Well played, Apple.

After fiddling with Clips for a week, I'm still not the type of person to go out and make videos to blast them at friends, family and the internet at large. Despite its early shortcomings, though, Clips makes me feel like I could go out and craft something actually worth watching if I weren't so stuffy.