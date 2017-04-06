Canon's latest point-and-shoot helps you take solid selfies

As is the case with most digital cameras nowadays, the follow-up to the SX720 HS also features Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi, in case you want to control it remotely or share pictures wirelessly. You'll also find 1080p video at 60fps and a battery that can be charged via USB. If the PowerShot SX730 HS sounds like something you may want, you'll be able to get one in June for $400.