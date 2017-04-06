Show More Results

Canon's latest point-and-shoot helps you take solid selfies

In case your smartphone pics just don't cut it.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
Canon has been relatively quiet since introducing its EOS M6 mirrorless in February, but the company is getting ready to launch yet another camera soon. Enter the PowerShot SX730 HS, a point-and-shoot with a 20.3-megapixel CMOS sensor, the latest Digic 6 processor, a 4.3-172mm 40x zoom lens (24-960mm equivalent) and a 3-inch tilting LCD that lets you take high-quality selfies. To help with this, Canon added new "skin" and "self-portrait" modes, which create images that can make you more attractive by giving your face a smoother look.

As is the case with most digital cameras nowadays, the follow-up to the SX720 HS also features Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi, in case you want to control it remotely or share pictures wirelessly. You'll also find 1080p video at 60fps and a battery that can be charged via USB. If the PowerShot SX730 HS sounds like something you may want, you'll be able to get one in June for $400.

