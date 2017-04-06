Western Digital unveils its first portable SSD

If you're expecting a pricing revolution, you'll have to look elsewhere. The My Passport SSD starts at a fairly commonplace $100 for the 256GB model, and you're looking at a respective $200 and $400 for its 512GB and 1TB siblings. Really, Western Digital is selling based on its familiar brand name as much as anything else. Not that this is necessarily a problem -- WD's ubiquity means that it should be relatively easy to find the My Passport where you might have to hunt around for some of its lesser-known rivals.