Show More Results

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Erik Sagen
    save
    Save
    share

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 35: TV Party

    YouTube TV, Netflix's simplified ratings and the new iPad.
    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    1h ago in Opinion
    Comments
    191 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    On this episode host Terrence O'Brien is joined by executive editor Dana Wollman and (eventually) senior editor Chris Velazco. They start by looking at the current state of cord cutting and weigh the value of YouTube's new live streaming TV package. Then they'll try to figure out what the benefit is of Netflix ditching its five star rating system for a simplified option of just thumbs up or thumbs down. Obviously you can watch YouTube and Netflix on an actual television, but portable screens are an increasingly important part of the media market. How does the new 2017 iPad stack up in that world of mobile media machines? Well, pretty good if you ask Chris -- at $329 it doesn't seem to have too many competitors.

    Lastly the trio sign off by recommending an album that will make you cry, a movie that will make you pee your pants and book you'll die before finishing.

    Relevant links:

    The Wind Down:

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

    Watch on YouTube

    Watch on Facebook

    Subscribe on Google Play Music

    Subscribe on iTunes

    Subscribe on Stitcher

    Subscribe on Pocket Casts

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file