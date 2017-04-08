Indie hit 'Besiege' is adding online machine-making duels

Multiverse is adding a level editor with a slight twist: other players can join in and interact while you're still building. You can test concepts in real time, or see if you can build a fortress before your friends find a way to take it down. Think of it as building Lego creations with mischievous siblings. The editing tools so far look like they're powerful without being overwhelming, so this could be worth trying even without the multiplayer aspect.

The update isn't slated to arrive until near the end of the third quarter (somewhere around September), but you might want to drop some cash early if you like the concept. Spiderling is raising the Early Access price of the game from $8 to $10 when Multiverse arrives, so it'll be relatively costly to hold out.