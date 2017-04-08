Windows 10 can set up a PC using your voice

This will only be of limited use if you have a complex configuration, of course, and you can take the hands-on approach if you'd rather not talk to an AI helper. Still, this could be an important step toward simplifying computers, making them a little less intimidating to newcomers. It should be helpful to more experienced users, too. You'll have to sit down in front of your computer at some point, but this lets you wander across the room while accomplishing some important tasks.

Wow, Windows 10 now includes Cortana during setup. When you clean install you can use your voice to setup a PC. Really neat pic.twitter.com/tnboxH10JP — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 6, 2017