Man-made global warming makes droughts and floods more likely

As The Guardian explains, jet streams undulate, and you can be located north or south of it at different times even if you stay in one place. Since it's typically hotter when you're somewhere south of a jet stream, study co-author Stefan Rahmstorf says "sunny days can turn into a serious heat wave and drought" if it gets stuck in that position. On the other hand, wet weather could lead to extended periods of heavy downpour and floods.

So, how exactly does man-made climate change fit into all these? Well, jet stream patterns are maintained by the temperature difference between the polar region and the rest of the world. Problem is, the Arctic is heating up faster than the rest of the planet due to greenhouse gas emissions. As the temperature difference gets smaller, the more likely it is for streams to get stuck and to cause extreme weather events.

Penn State professor and team leader Michael Mann said in a statement: