'SculptVR' brings 'Minecraft'-style creation to Google Daydream

SculptrVR is now out on @googlevr Daydream, and it supports cross-play with PC! So many voxels!https://t.co/AXRJy5Dnpl pic.twitter.com/UyuWAStj0x — SculptrVR (@SculptrVR) March 31, 2017

It's great news if you're sad that Minecraft hasn't come to Daydream yet and want to play with your VR-owning PC friends. That might be due to the mobile platform's controller, fans have speculated, which isn't nearly as agile as those on other VR platforms, like Oculus Rift's Touch. It's a shame, since creative experiences flourish in virtual reality -- just look at Google's Tilt Brush, which has gotten multiple ports and updates. In any case, download SculptVR from the Google Play store here.