Play 'The Elder Scrolls Online' for free this week

People taking advantage of the free play week will have access to the full The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited base game, but not the DLC. They'll also get 500 crowns to spend in the in-game store when they create a new account. Any characters, Crown Packs or store items bought during the week, as well as any progress made, will carry over if players decide to buy the game.

TESO: Morrowind comes out on June 6th for $39.99. New players can buy both the base game and the expansion for $59.99. Bethesda is promising over 30 hours of new content in Morrowind, a new Warden character class, and new player vs. player battlegrounds.