Play 'The Elder Scrolls Online' for free this week

Bethesda is trying to boost The Elder Scrolls Online's player base less than two months before the launch of its big Morrowind expansion. Starting tomorrow at 10 am EST, anyone can download and play the game on PC, Xbox One or PlayStation 4 for free for an entire week.
People taking advantage of the free play week will have access to the full The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited base game, but not the DLC. They'll also get 500 crowns to spend in the in-game store when they create a new account. Any characters, Crown Packs or store items bought during the week, as well as any progress made, will carry over if players decide to buy the game.
TESO: Morrowind comes out on June 6th for $39.99. New players can buy both the base game and the expansion for $59.99. Bethesda is promising over 30 hours of new content in Morrowind, a new Warden character class, and new player vs. player battlegrounds.