Gorillaz are throwing a house party in mixed reality

The Gorillaz app, available now on Android and iOS, allows fans to explore Gorillaz's house thanks to a combination of virtual reality, augmented reality, and 360-degree video technology. Users can interact with virtual band members 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel in a narrative environment that will receive updates over time, so the story will gradually evolve.

It's compatible with Google Cardboard, so headset users can take advantage of their phone's accelerometer and gyroscope to fully immerse themselves in the Gorillaz house. The app also serves as a ticket to The Humanz House Party, a virtual listening event for the new album that will take place around the record's April 28th release.

Gorillaz is always pushing creative boundaries, so this isn't their first time dealing with 360-degree technology. They released an immersive music video for "Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)" back in March, and in general, it seems like they're always a step ahead of everybody else. We wouldn't put it past Gorillaz, the first virtual band, to continue embracing VR after the album arrives.