Samsung's Galaxy S8 launch will happen without Bixby Voice

We're just days away from the launch of Samsung's latest flagship phones, but now the company says we'll have to wait for one of the highlight features of the Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus. While some features of its Bixby AI assistant, like Vision, Home and Reminder will be ready on April 21st, the company said in a statement that Bixby Voice will launch in the US "later this spring."
Samsung:
With its intelligent interface and contextual awareness, Bixby will make your phone more helpful by assisting in completing tasks, telling you what you're looking at, learning your routine and remembering what you need to do. Key features of Bixby, including Vision, Home and Reminder, will be available with the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 on April 21. Bixby Voice will be available in the U.S. on the Galaxy S8 later this spring.
There's no word on exactly why the voice features are being delayed, but Bixby will need everything in place to fight competition from Google, Amazon and Apple.