Image credit: EA
'Star Wars Battlefront II' trailer leaks out a few days early

The game appears to have ground and space battles in store 'across all eras.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Gadgetry
EA promised to reveal a trailer for its Star Wars Battlefront sequel on April 15th during the Star Wars Celebration event, but it appears to have popped up online a bit early. The 30-second teaser clip shows "game engine footage," with hints at what we can expect from both its single- and multiplayer experience. It appears that the story mode will have players taking on the role of a young woman fighting on the side of the Empire in a post-Return of the Jedi storyline attempting to "avenge your emperor."

Still, most people will probably spend much more time in the multiplayer section, which promises to feature action "across all eras," as clips flash including Darth Maul, Yoda, Rey and Kylo Ren. The final shot (shown above) highlights the first two and what we assume is your single player character -- expect to find out more about Star Wars Battlefront II over the next few days.

