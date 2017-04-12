Android Pay now works with your mobile banking app

The addition won't matter much if you're comfortable with NFC-based purchases, but it could help expand Android Pay's reach. Many people don't know their phones can handle tap-to-pay shopping, and this could expose them to the concept for the first time. It's also a sharp contrast with the likes of Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, where you typically have to use first-party tools to get started. Google is clearly betting that the more open nature of Android Pay will give it a larger footprint.