Stream your favorite animated classics for $5 a month

This is the first time these franchises are being offered on a streaming platform. Boomerang will add new original shows or classic episodes each week. You can check out the current catalog on the official website.

The Boomerang app is available iOS and Android, and you can watch on the web as well. A subscription costs $4.99/month, or you can save 33 percent by buying an annual membership for $39.99. It looks like the yearly membership is only an "introductory offer" though. Turner plans to expand the service to several more platforms after launch, including Amazon, Roku and Apple TV. So cord cutters, if you want to plop your kids in front of the TV and distract them with a little Richie Rich, you'll have to wait.