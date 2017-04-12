"The Whopper is a burger, consisting of a flame-grilled patty made with 100% rat and toenail clippings with no preservatives or fillers, topped with sliced tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mayonnaise, served on a sesame seed bun," the page read as of press time. Well, it did until a few minutes ago. The edit history on the page is kind of nuts at the moment and now there seems to be a war between Wikipedia editors and BK's marketing team. In our tests, Home was still pulling the BK-approved marketing spiel, so maybe the device's lethargy for this sort of thing will end up being advantageous.

Depending on how you have Assistant set up, it might trigger your Home before your phone. Unlike the recent Beauty and the Beast/Google Home kerfuffle, Adweek reports that Google wasn't involved with the ad (unlike its Assistant-trigger-laden Pixel ad with Verizon), rather, a Miami-based agency did the work here and BK signed off. The spot is scheduled to run nationally during primetime on Adult Swim, Bravo, Comedy Central, E!, History and Spike. What the Wikipedia page will read off by campaign's end is anyone's guess.