New in our buyer's guide: Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 and much more!

With spring here -- and an erratic winter quickly fading from memory -- we've finally refreshed our buyer's guide with a healthy heaping of gear. This year, slim and flexible is still the norm for laptops, with Dell's XPS 2-in-1 and Lenovo's Yoga 910 offering great overall quality for their respective prices. If you're a gamer ready to invest, Razer's updated Blade Pro offers high-end features and processing, as long as you bring a power cord. Our guide also includes the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft, along with a slew of audio gear. Sony's MDR 1000x takes the lead in the sound-cancelling wireless headphone category, while Bragi's Headphones top the truly wireless earbud set. Rounding out the list, Roland and Korg each have some great additions for your home studio. Check out our buyer's guide for the full rundown, and stay tuned for new additions throughout the season.