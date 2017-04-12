'Minecraft' hits the Nintendo Switch on May 11th

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition lands on May 11th, bringing the world's most popular sandbox to yet another gaming platform. Minecraft on Switch supports the Pro controller and up to eight players online, or four locally in split-screen mode. Plus, it comes with the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, which throws classic Mario characters and locations directly into the game.
Nintendo revealed the release date for Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition during its Nintendo Direct live stream, where it also announced details about Arms, Splatoon 2, and other games heading to the 3DS and Switch.