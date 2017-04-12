A 'brand new' Google Earth will arrive April 18th

While Google doesn't offer many details aside from the time, date and location -- April 18th, 8:30 AM ET at New York's Whitney Museum of Art -- the Earth team did launch a virtual reality version of the planet-visualizing app onto Steam late last year. The app was only available for HTC Vive headsets at the time, but the team promised to add support for additional platforms in the near future. So we'd be surprised if next week's event didn't come with an update for Google Daydream, which would make it much more affordable as a VR educational tool. Google has also been developing its stand-alone virtual tours and augmented reality museum experiences for years now and could be incorporating more of those "on-the-ground" kinds of VR experiences directly into its incredibly detailed whole-Earth model.