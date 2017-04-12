VW aims to move past scandals with another self-driving EV

You'll get the full scoop on the third I.D. at Auto Shanghai, which kicks off April 19th.

As with the other prototypes, the CUV is a statement of purpose. VW wants to fully embrace EVs by 2020 (not to mention autonomous driving by 2025), and that means having a whole stable of mainstream models rather than one or two niche cars. While you're not going to see these exact models in dealerships, it's reasonable to presume that they're a hint as to what VW wants to put into production.