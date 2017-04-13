The Advanced's onboard camera has a 1-inch, 20-megapixel image sensor, larger than the standard Phantom 4's and inline with the Phantom 4 Pro. Like the Pro, it can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per-second. The Advanced also can process 60 FPS H.264 4K footage and 30 FPS H.265 4K footage at 100Mbps. So regardless of frame rate, your video should look nice and detailed.

From the sounds of it though, the Pro still has an advantage, and that's in terms of sensors for obstacle avoidance; the Pro has six sensors, whereas the Advanced has five and the base model only has forward and downward obstacle detection. DJI says that flight time has been rated up to 30 minutes now and that you can slot a 128GB microSD card into the unit.

Feel the need for a screen larger than your phone provides? Then go for the Advanced+, which features a 5.5-inch 1080p display built into the controller. That spacious screen will cost you a bit more: the Advanced is priced at $1,349, while the Advanced+ will set you back $1,649. Both start shipping the day the Phantom 4 reaches DJI's planned death this April 30th. But people shouldn't be too disheartened over the base model's disappearance when the Advanced is better than it in basically every way.