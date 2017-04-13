Japan's volleyball team test their spikes against robot blockers

Known as the "block machine" these rapid robots can travel at speeds of up to 3.7 meters per second, easily outpacing human players. So far these training machines have been used successfully in several of training sessions for Japan's national woman's volleyball team. Yet, with these robots only currently capable of moving in predetermined directions, coaches are looking into equipping them with motion sensors for more lifelike and unpredictable training sessions.

This phenomenon has started to gain traction across the globe, with the NFL already experimenting with training dummies that are remotely controlled from the sidelines. With the blocking machines freakishly long limbs, these robots could also be perfectly suited to helping teams with similar basketball exercises or even used for martial arts training. Still, even if these bots fail to win Japan any medals, they'll at least have a place in Nintendo's bizarre new floppy-limbed fighting game, ARMS.