Bose goes premium with its outdoor-ready Revolve speakers

Spec-wise, you can get 12 hours of battery life on the Revolve and 16 hours on the Revolve Plus. Both can pair to your smartphone or other device via NFC, and pack microphones to take commands from Siri or Google Assistant. The Bose Connect app lets you hook up two SoundLink speakers at once, either as multi-room party speakers or a stereo pair. That works not only on the latest Revolves, but also on lower-tier models like the $130 SoundLink Color II -- which happens to be making its debut in the UK today for £130.

As always, with Bose, there's the pricing rub. The Revolve runs a $200 (£200), while the bigger Revolve Plus costs $300 (£280 in the UK) -- not cheap, but similar to Vizio's $250 Crave 360. They're now available to order in "Triple Black" or "Lux Gray."