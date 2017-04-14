Google Photos will make your shaky videos watchable

Image: Android Police

A progress bar will pop up while the process is ongoing to show how long you have to wait -- your videos will be processed locally, but wait times still depend on how big the file is. It took AP 16 seconds to process a 19-second 1,920 x 1,080 video clip on a Pixel. The "Stabilize" option will change colors from white to blue once you're done, and you can switch it on or off to compare the before and after. You can apparently expect some cropping to make up for a shaky video's edges.

Unfortunately, we still don't see the latest Photos update on our Android phones and iPhones. You can either download the APK Android Police provided if you want to fix some videos ASAP or wait for version 2.13 to land on your device.