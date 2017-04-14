ICYMI: The story of Microsoft's Solitaire and volleyball-blocking robots

Meanwhile in Japan, the national volleyball team is using a robot to block its spikes. Called the "blocking machine," three-torsos with arms move back a forth on a rail and "leap" up to block the ball. The system is meant to help the team test out their spike shots against different types of defender formations. Currently the team coaches are looking to add motion sensors for more lifelike and unpredictable training sessions.

As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @strngwys.