Shadow Brokers release also suggest NSA spied on bank transactions

NSA completely hacked @EastNets, a global anti-money laundering company, inside out. pic.twitter.com/PP55fjBy4r — Mustafa Al-Bassam (@musalbas) April 14, 2017

Security researcher Mustafa Al-Bassam tweeted that the NSA hacked EastNets "inside out." Curiously, despite the detailed information released, EastNets put out a statement claiming its systems are secure. According to the company, "The EastNets Service Bureau runs on a separate secure network that cannot be accessed over the public networks. The photos shown on twitter, claiming compromised information, is about pages that are outdated and obsolete, generated on a low-level internal server that is retired since 2013."

Nice catch: 2013 archive confirms #NSA hacked the EU's SWIFT network, violating data-sharing agreement. Any comment yet from EU? https://t.co/p86jgSqtj8 — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 14, 2017

Reuters reports that SWIFT also claims there's no evidence its network has been accessed. Meanwhile, Matt Suiche looked through the documents and writes about what they show, and why EastNets would be such a good target. Back in 2013, Der Spiegel reported that documents released by Edward Snowden showed the NSA targeted SWIFT and Visa, and set up its own financial database to facilitate the spying program.