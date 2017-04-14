Show More Results

Skype's 'all-new' Windows 10 app makes the trip to Xbox One

Hey, remember Kinect?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
8m ago in Internet
Although Microsoft isn't promoting its Xbox One camera add-on nearly as much these days (and using one on new systems requires an adapter just to plug it in), it has acknowledged the Kinect with a new version of Skype for the console. This "all new" edition is based on the Universal Windows version available on other platforms but redesigned to work in the living room. While Snap picture-in-picture chatting is no longer available, it has a new look, controller shortcuts and now features manual zoom control to go along with its automatic zoom capability. Despite a number of attempts, living room video calling has yet to take off, but if you're properly equipped then the new version should be available on your Xbox One now.

