Apple will replace your busted iPad 4 with the iPad Air 2

Apple has told its employees to inform customers of the iPad Air 2's various colors (it was the first iPad available in gold) and capacity options. If you had a 16GB or 64GB iPad that you're getting replaced, you might end up with a storage bump, as well -- the iPad Air 2 that Apple is offering as replacements comes in 32GB and 128GB capacities.

If you happen to have one of these older iPads that needs a repair and still has Applecare, you may get a nice upgrade -- but if you're paying for that replacement, you might just be better off picking up one of the new iPads Apple released last month.