The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Watch this first, then come backThe first trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is here

As part of the annual Star Wars Celebration event, Disney showed off its first trailer for the next movie in the series. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will pick up right where Episode VII left off when it premieres in theaters December 15th.

Twist ending.What do you call a zero-day hack that's already patched?

Yesterday, the world of infosec turned upside down when "The Shadow Brokers" -- a group claiming to have stolen gear from an NSA operation -- released information including tools for hacking many versions of Windows (and details on an allegedly-targeted Middle Eastern bank). Early Saturday morning, things took another turn when Microsoft responded, noting that of the tools released, other than the ones that targeted already-obsolete versions of its OS, every vulnerability mentioned is addressed by an existing patch.

Since four of the vulnerabilities were fixed at once just a month ago it appears that Microsoft got an inside tip about the leak. Whatever happened, the company isn't saying, and conspicuously failed to credit a source for that particular vulnerability in its patch notes. As for end users, all you need to know for now is that if you're running Windows 7 or later and have the current updates, then you don't have to fear these attacks.

You know you want to.Live your Kamehameha-blasting dream with 'Dragon Ball Z' VR

The bad news: It's only available in Japan.

Swipe right to get in the friend zone (intentionally)The Hey Vina! App is like Tinder for BFFs

Making friends as an adult can be difficult, but maybe an app can fix that. Hey Vina! started as a monthly "Ladies Who Vino" meetup before turning into a service that takes the mechanics of Tinder and applies them to women looking for a new BFF or two.

Mark your calendarA 'brand new' Google Earth will arrive April 18th

"Just in time for Earth day," Google promises a new experience for Google Earth. Since it's 2017 we'll assume that includes some kind of VR hook, but we'll have to wait until Tuesday to know for sure.

Treat yourselfEngadget Buyer's Guide update

Our Buyer's Guide has received one of its regular refreshes and is ready to give advice on your next electronics purchase. Whatever excuse you need to engage in some casual consumerism, we can provide reasoning for it.

But wait, there's more...