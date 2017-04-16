Cleveland police seek suspect in murder streamed on Facebook

The Cleveland Police Department has confirmed it's looking for a suspect, Steve Stephens who committed a homicide and streamed the crime on Facebook Live. Sadly, this isn't the first homicide broadcast on the platform, however, in this case, it was intentional. According to Heavy.com, the video showed Stephens speaking to an elderly man before shooting him through the window of a car. On the stream, Stephens claimed to have killed others and threatened to continue. Police report that he is armed and dangerous and are warning people not to approach if they see him.