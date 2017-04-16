Show More Results

Cleveland police seek suspect in murder streamed on Facebook

The police are looking for Steve Stephens after he broadcast a murder on Facebook Live.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Internet
Engadget

The Cleveland Police Department has confirmed it's looking for a suspect, Steve Stephens who committed a homicide and streamed the crime on Facebook Live. Sadly, this isn't the first homicide broadcast on the platform, however, in this case, it was intentional. According to Heavy.com, the video showed Stephens speaking to an elderly man before shooting him through the window of a car. On the stream, Stephens claimed to have killed others and threatened to continue. Police report that he is armed and dangerous and are warning people not to approach if they see him.

Update: A Facebook spokesperson gave the following statement to Engadget

"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We take our responsibility to keep people safe on Facebook very seriously, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety."

