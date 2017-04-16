Smart bandages will use 5G data to track your health

The use of 5G sounds like overkill, but the school's Marc Clement says this is a chance to offer "resilient, robust bandwidth" that sends a constant flow of data to doctors.

There are a few pieces that have to fall into place for this to work: the city of Swansea needs to complete its 5G test hub, while nanotech experts have to finish the sensors. Don't be surprised if there are delays. All the same, this is promising. If your physician always has a detailed view of what's happening, you could both remove bandages sooner and visit the hospital only when it's truly necessary.