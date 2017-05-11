Microsoft unveils Windows Mixed Reality Controllers

We only got a brief glimpse of the controllers at the Build developer conference, but they're certainly intriguing. It also looks like they won't break the bank. Acer will offer them bundled together with its Windows VR headset for $399 during the holidays. Microsoft says it'll be up to each manufacturer to price the headset, but a $100 premium on top of Acer's $299 headset isn't a bad start.

And speaking of Windows MR/VR headsets, Microsoft announced that developers can pre-order Acer's and HP's models starting today, with delivery later this summer. Acer's will still go for $300 while HP's is priced at $329.

