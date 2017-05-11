'Payday 2' puts you inside the bank heist with free VR mode

Lest you think this is a mere companion experience, fear not. It's actually a full version of Payday 2, with all the bank, jewellery store and other set pieces, and any gameplay you've already unlocked will be available in VR. What's more, you'll be able to do cross-play with friends who don't have a headset and if you already own the PC game, its free on VR. (The developer hasn't yet said if the game will also work on the Oculus Rift.)

Overkill also revealed the Payday 2 Ultimate Edition coming June 8th, and said that any upcoming downloadable content will be a free update, after it was stung by criticism for microtransactions. Until the new edition arrives on June 8th, the current game will be available at an 85 percent discount -- good news if you're interested in the VR version but don't yet have the PC game.