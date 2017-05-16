Launch your loved one’s remains into orbit for only $2,500

After the rocket launches, it'll travel around the Earth in a "Sun-synchronous orbit" that will ensure the rocket passes "over every location in the world." Following the two-year journey, the rocket will re-enter Earth's orbit and burn up on re-entry. People who participate in this program will be able to follow the ship's exact location via an iOS / Android app. All this comes at the starting price of $2,490, which is not all that unreasonable given how much a typical funeral can cost.

However, there's no word on when this first launch will actually happen. The upside there is that there's still plenty of time for you to book a spot on this unusual memorial flight.