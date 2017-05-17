AI-powered Google for Jobs has work for everybody

So, in partnership with Linkedin, Monster, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and -- surprisingly -- Facebook, the tech giant will be launching Google for Jobs, an AI-powered search engine that combines Google search, machine learning (to delve into career sites), job boards, staffing agencies and applicant tracking systems to help you find work in your area. You can even set an alert for your search. That means, if the barista position you're looking for isn't available today, Google will notify you when it surfaces.

That's outstanding if you're one the 4.4 percent of the population that's unemployed. It was also good to see Google CEO Sundar Pichai demo job search with retail jobs instead of developer jobs. There are plenty of ways for a computer science major to find a gig. Finding a spot as a cashier in a store can be a bit trickier because of inconsistent job titles and some companies sticking to the same job posting plan year after year, even though better solutions are out there. Google takes all the information from various sources, throws its AI at it, and spits out an easy to read list that's beneficial to everyone involved.

This announcement is also is a timely reminder of the importance of smartphones for those struggling to make a living. The ubiquitous device has become an important tool for finding work, as for many it's their primary means of getting online. With Google's announcement, that task is now just a bit easier.

Google's AI initiative will power some pretty cool technology like Google Lens and Assistant, but it's good to know the company is also making sure that artificial intelligence is helping folks that need a paycheck more than they need to know what kind of flower they're looking at.

For all the latest news and updates from Google I/O 2017, follow along here.