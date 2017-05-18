A 'Dark Crystal' prequel is coming to Netflix

Who needs new ideas when you have the genius of Jim Henson to fall back on? Following recent news that an (unnecessary) sequel to cult classic Labyrinth is in the works, The Jim Henson Company today announced it's producing a new series for Netflix based on '80s masterpiece The Dark Crystal. Called The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the ten-episode show will be set years before the events of the film. "When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their word," a short description of the premise reads.
As much as I dread seeing another of my childhood favorites regurgitated for profit, the brief teaser trailer Netflix has released looks promising. Flashes of half-finished puppets show the goal is to recreate, at least in part, the original visual style of the '80s classic. Fans will also be pleased to hear that Brian Froud, who served as conceptual designer for Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal, is on board to help bring the various creatures of Thra to life. There's no word on any release date as yet, but filming is due start this fall, according to Rolling Stone.
I dare say any more about the fantastical backdrops and creatures of The Dark Crystal in case you haven't seen it, because you really, really should. Here's to hoping Aughra makes a cameo in the new series at the very least, or I'm jumping on a Landstrider and galloping away from this cruel, Garthim-loving world.