A 'Dark Crystal' prequel is coming to Netflix

As much as I dread seeing another of my childhood favorites regurgitated for profit, the brief teaser trailer Netflix has released looks promising. Flashes of half-finished puppets show the goal is to recreate, at least in part, the original visual style of the '80s classic. Fans will also be pleased to hear that Brian Froud, who served as conceptual designer for Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal, is on board to help bring the various creatures of Thra to life. There's no word on any release date as yet, but filming is due start this fall, according to Rolling Stone.

I dare say any more about the fantastical backdrops and creatures of The Dark Crystal in case you haven't seen it, because you really, really should. Here's to hoping Aughra makes a cameo in the new series at the very least, or I'm jumping on a Landstrider and galloping away from this cruel, Garthim-loving world.