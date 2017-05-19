ICYMI: The evolution of car safety and a tiny search and rescue robot

Today on In Case You Missed It: While we're all focused on cars becoming autonomous and electric, automakers have also been making important advancements in safety. No where is that more apparent than in a collision between a 1998 Toyota Corolla and its 2015 counterpart conducted by New Zealand's ANCAP. The safety advisory slammed the two vehicles into each other head first. It's impressive to see the difference between 2015 model with its mostly intact cab and the car built in 1998 which is so mangled there's a good chance the person behind the wheel would not have survived.
Meanwhile, while you usually associate search and rescue with people in yellow vests and dogs, researchers at UC San Diego have created a tiny robot that walks by inflating and deflating the bladders in its legs. By removing mechanical parts from the appendages, researchers believe it would be good for squeezing in and out of small spaces to help find survivors of a collapsed building.
