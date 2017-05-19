LastPass will store two-factor codes alongside your passwords

Keeping track of a list of secure passwords across your myriad accounts and services is a nightmare, but it's necessary for the future we live in. LastPass, the password management app, wants to make it a little more convenient on mobile. With the latest update to its authenticator application, two-factor authentication codes will now be stored in your password locker along with everything else.
You'll need to enable it in the settings section, but once you do everything else should sync with your account and across the devices where you're using the app. If you're still reusing the same password across everything you log into, this won't help, but if you've already seen the light and the truth of LastPass, this is a pretty convenient addition. Just remember: LastPass isn't infallible either.