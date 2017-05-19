A new 'Life is Strange' game is in the works

The original Life is Strange revolves around Max Caulfield, a photography student living in the fictional town of Arcadia Bay. She discovers the ability to rewind time and is soon swept up in a mystery concerning her classmates and the faculty at Blackwell Academy, a school specializing in science and the arts. It's a narrative-driven adventure game that serves up basic puzzles through a dynamic time travel mechanic. Pulling the trigger reveals a meter with dots that represent pivotal points in time — release at one of these and you'll have the option to step in and change something.

It's a brilliant coming-of-age story filled with interesting characters and messy, believable relationships. Admittedly, the dialogue can be a little rough, but the underlying emotions always manage to shine through. A sequel could continue Max's story or focus on an entirely new set of characters. A different time in Arcadia Bay, perhaps, or another city altogether. Hopefully we don't have to wait too long to find out.