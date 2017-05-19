Lab-grown stem cells could replace blood donations

The scientists found a quintet of proteins that encouraged the stem cells to become blood cells, and when put into lab mice, the cells made red-and-white blood cells and platelets. Another research team did something similar, but started with adult mice and lung stem cells. The ultimate goal would be using this blood for full-body transfusions

Don't get too excited just yet. We're still a few years out because this still has to go through intensive testing and clinical trials before it can be administered to humans. As New Scientist notes, there's still a chance these stem cells could mutate and become cancerous. So, the current plan is to use them for platelet and red blood cell production -- no nucleus means potentially no cell division and mutation.