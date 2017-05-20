The UK’s new vaping laws explained

From today, vaping gear sold in the UK must adhere to a new set of specific guidelines. That's because last year, the EU updated its regulations covering tobacco products to include e-cigarettes and e-liquids for the first time. When these first came into effect, almost all types of e-cig advertisements were immediately banned, given they effectively promote the consumption of nicotine, an addictive substance. And now, exactly one year later, the rules that actually impact what vaping products are legally eligible for sale have come into force.
The next time you dive into a vape shop, you'll see obvious changes to packaging, and limited options when it comes to e-liquid refill and e-cig tank sizes. Behind the scenes, manufacturers also need to notify regulators of new products months before they're permitted to go on sale. But if you've watched the video above, you'll obviously be clued up on all that already.
[Thanks to Avant Garde E Liquid for letting us drop in to film]