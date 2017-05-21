UK switches on the world's largest wind turbines

Dong Energy built the 32 turbines as an extension of the Burbo Bank wind farm built over a decade ago. They have over twice the capacity of the farm's original structures. The Danish energy firm is building turbines in the UK due to its friendly regulations and subsidies. However, the UK government told wind energy corporations to find more ways to cut costs if they want continued support. That's why the company decided on building fewer enormous turbines rather than plenty of smaller ones. They're cheaper to build and maintain, after all, since you'd have to build a foundation and a tower for each turbine regardless of its size.