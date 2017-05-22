Ask Alexa to play your favorite shows on a Dish Hopper DVR

The Amazon tie-ins aren't done, either. Amazon's Fire TV devices now have a Dish Anywhere app that lets you watch your subscription in any living room. You'll need a Hopper connected to a Sling Adapter for the full mix of live, recorded and on-demand TV, but this could come in handy if you're visiting a friend and want to watch a channel they don't get. These are the only TV media players to support Dish Anywhere, we'd add -- there are hints of broader support in the pipeline (they're the "first" to get the app), but you'll have to spring for Fire TV if watching on your phone or tablet just won't cut it.