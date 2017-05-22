New in our buyer's guide: The Galaxy S8 and Gear VR controller

Last month we updated our buyer's guide with a bunch of stuff and whaddya know: six days later we published our glowing review of both the Galaxy S8 and S8+. With scores of 91 and 92, respectively, both deserved a spot on our shortlist. And those aren't even the only Samsung products being inducted into our guide today: The Gear VR controller was also a no-brainer. Rounding out the list, we've added BlueAnt's Pump Zone wireless exercise headphones -- we've been testing them and feel they're worth their (sharply reduced) asking price. Find all that and more in our buyer's guide, and stay tuned for more additions next month.