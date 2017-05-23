2017 Smart ForTwo ED is cheaper than its smaller, slower charging predecessor

The convertible version doesn't get cheaper, but it doesn't get more expensive either. It starts at the same $28,750 as the previous drop-top version. When applying the $7,500 national tax credit for EVs, the Smart ForTwo ED looks even more affordable, with the coupe starting at $17,050, and the convertible starting at $21,250.



Both models come with additional standard features including cruise control and a warranty for the battery. Smart now offers a Climate Package that adds a heated steering wheel and seats, and also adds more insulation to improve the efficiency of the climate control system. This will likely be a good package for people looking to stay comfortable while maximizing the ForTwo ED's 70- to 80-mile electric range.



The Smart ForTwo ED will arrive on dealer lots this summer. And, unlike some larger competitors such as the Kia Soul EV and Fiat 500e, the Smart ForTwo ED will be available nationwide.



