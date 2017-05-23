Medium’s existential makeover continues with a revamped homepage

The "smarter reading experience," as Medium is calling it, is designed to "deliver a satisfying, completable, and controllable experience for every reader." In other words: Medium wants make sure you never run out of things to read, preventing that overwhelming feeling that comes with an endless flood of content. What that means in practice is you'll be able to subscribe to topics of interest like Tech, Politics, Design, Productivity, Culture, etc. and your homepage will populate with a mix of four to six stories from each. The stories in each Topic collection are hand-picked from the platform by Medium editors and there are over 50 to choose from. You can also switch back to the original feed if you prefer to read chronologically.

The feature is currently rolling out to all users on the web and iOS versions, but Android folks will have to wait until the next app update to get it on mobile. As for the $5 Premium membership, Medium is still advertising that tier with access to exclusive content, offline reading and audio versions of top stories.