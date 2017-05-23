Microsoft's new Surface Pen should feel more like writing on paper

The new Pen will be available in black, burgundy, cobalt blue and platinum colors (to match your Surface Pro or Surface Laptop, naturally). Microsoft hasn't disclosed stand-alone pricing, but it's promising that its upgraded stylus will be available in the "coming weeks."

Hardware isn't the only star in this show. There's also a new Whiteboard app for Windows 10 (currently available only as a private preview for the Surface Hub) that gives Surface device owners a collaborative drawing space. If you want to brainstorm a new design with your coworkers, you just have to invite them. The software includes smart object recognition features, too, such as geometry recognition and table conversion.

And there's more even if you're happy to draw by yourself. Windows 10 is adding a virtual pencil case that syncs your favorite tools across devices, while Office 365 users will see new ink and texture effects in Excel, PowerPoint and Word in June. Office will support the new Pen's tilt function as well. If you treat your PC as a canvas, you might be in for a treat in the near future.