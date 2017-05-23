Pinterest Lens finds recipes based on your weekend brunch pics

Pinterest is also adding new food filters to its search tools. Now, you'll be able to narrow down the options based on dietary preference, cook time and ingredients so you can find exactly what you're after a bit faster. There are also ratings and reviews for recipe pins now. When you come across a dish that looks good, you'll be able to read through reviews and comments to see if it actually is before you decide to tackle it.

Earlier this month, Pinterest added the ability for Lens to identify multiple items in the same image as well as handy shortcuts to the image search tool on Android and iOS. It's clear the company is betting big on its image recognition abilities, so we're sure to see even more new features in the near future.