Singapore's RoboCop car has its own intruder-chasing drone

It can differentiate the people security personnel mark as employees from unknown individuals. If it determines that a person is an intruder, it will send a drone after him up to around 328 feet away. Otsaw chief Ling Ting Ming explains that the drone can be especially useful if there are obstacles blocking the vehicle's way, since it can provide an aerial view of the area to expose potential hiding places.

Singapore expects robots to play a big role in its bid to become the world's first smart city, and it sounds like Otsaw's O-R3 fits its government's vision perfectly. Clients will be able to rent one for $10,000 a month, which is slightly less than what establishments in the country are paying four security guards. While it can take over the low-level tasks, such as patrolling areas, from humans, though, Ling believes the machine can't completely replace flesh-and-blood workers. O-R3, he says, can complement human security personnel hired for jobs that require a higher level of skills.

You can watch O-R3 in action below. To note, it's the outdoor version of the machine. The company is also working on a smaller indoor version with no lasers and drones, and which will likely cost less.